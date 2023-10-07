Fake News? Brian Kelly’s Mistaken Claim About Homecoming Helps Spur LSU To Win Over Missouri

Videos by OutKick

LSU coach Brian Kelly learned Saturday that mistaken motivation can still work.

Kelly and his No. 23 Tigers thought they were No. 21 Missouri’s homecoming opponent here at Faurot Field and rode that partially to a 49-39 victory.

Only problem is Kelly got that wrong. It was Fake News!

Missouri (5-1, 1-1 SEC) will celebrate homecoming on Oct. 21 against South Carolina, which is 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in the SEC. The Gamecocks will likely be underdogs. LSU was a touchdown favorite Saturday.

Brian Kelly Got Tigers Ready To Play Missouri

“We were playing a really good team – top 25 team on the road,” Kelly said after the game. “I think they even scheduled us as their homecoming team. You know that (laughing) can get personal.”

And Kelly made sure he told his players they were homecoming bait.

LSU running back Logan Diggs (3) leaps into the end zone for a TD to cut Missouri’s lead to 8-6 in the first quarter against Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

“So, our guys were ready to play,” he said.

LSU-Missouri Game Featured No Homecoming Events

I guess none of LSU’s players nor Kelly or his assistants noticed there were no homecoming festivities before the game or at halftime. You know, like a homecoming queen being crowned, or a motorcade, or something. The team also stayed in Columbia and saw no homecoming events on Friday.

And Kelly pulled this ploy at the University of Missouri, which is known for its Journalism School and teaching young reporters Real News. The only “homecoming” was a 40-year reunion of the 1983 Journalism graduates.

Perhaps Kelly and his team heard and felt so many accurate criticisms that they just lumped a mistaken one in with the others.

“Collectively, just a mindset of a tough football team going on the road when they’ve been just absolutely beat up about how bad they are,” Kelly said. That was in reference to the Tigers’ defense setting the school record for yards allowed at 706 last week in a 55-49 loss at Ole Miss.

“And they responded,” he said. “Just really happy for my players.”

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels shook off some sore ribs from a hit in the third quarter after an apparent 11-yard touchdown run. A false start by LSU nullified that play. Daniels visited the medical tent as Garrett Nussmeier replaced him at quarterback briefly before LSU’s Damian Ramos missed a 29-yard field goal to keep Missouri up by 25-20 lead. Daniels returned for LSU’s next possession and found wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a 42-yard touchdown and 27-25 lead.

Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Shook Off Ribs Injury

Daniels scored again – sore ribs and all – on a 35-yard run for a 35-32 lead midway in the fourth quarter. Then he threw a 29-yard touchdown to Malik Nabers for a 42-39 advantage with 2:58 left to play. That was the last of three lead changes in the fourth quarter. Daniels finished 15-of-21 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 15 times for 130 yards.

“He got banged up,” Brian Kelly said. “The real story here is Jayden Daniels is just a warrior. He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s skilled. I cant use enough superlatives about him individually.”