Update: LSU’s Defense Holds On Amid Criticism For 49-39 Win At Missouri

LSU’s much beleaguered defense has suffered more hits than coach Brian Kelly’s fake Cajun accent and dancing ability over the past week.

The Tigers set the LSU record for yards allowed with 706 in a loss to Ole Miss last week, but LSU’s defense stiffened when it counted for a 49-39 win over No. 21 Missouri on Saturday.

ESPN college football analyst Trevor Matich came up with a new one before No. 23 LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) found the winning formula as No. 21 Missouri fell to 5-1 and 1-1 in the SEC at Faurot Field.

“It was almost like they were letting Ole Miss gain yards and score on purpose last week,” Matich said. “It reminded me of Armageddon chess where the first one to get his pieces killed wins.”

Matich may know more about football than chess. OutKick was unable to find a form of chess where one lets his opponent kill his pieces on purpose.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook led his team to touchdowns on his first three possessions against LSU on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LSU’s “Armageddon Defense,” or whatever you want to call it, picked up where it left off against Ole Miss against Missouri. Mizzou scored touchdowns on its first three possessions to take a 22-7 lead with 10:47 to go in the second quarter. Quarterback Brady Cook led drives of 87, 75 and 57 yards. He threw touchdowns of 18 and 9 yards around a 21-yard scoring run by running back Cody Schrader.

LSU Fell Behind Early at Missouri

Missouri took an 8-0 lead with its first possession when Cook ran for the two-point conversion in a planned play. Cook finished the first half 18 of 24 for 227 yards as he feasted on LSU’s man-to-man defense early.

MISSOURI STUDIED LSU-OLE MISS FILM

LSU defensive coordinator Matt House goofed by opening the game in a man-to-man defense as his defensive backs are not overly talented. After switching to a zone, the Bayou Bengals were able to get back in the game as they trailed only 25-17 at the half.

“We played a lot of man early on, and we just didn’t match up very well,” LSU coach Brian Kelly told the LSU Radio Network at halftime. “Got into some more zone in the second quarter, settled our guys down a little bit, tackled pretty good.”

Missouri QB Brady Cook Interception-Less Streak Falls

LSU outside linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. intercepted Cook in the second quarter to stop the longest running consecutive passes without an interception string in the SEC. Cook had thrown 360 straight passes without a pick.

LSU safety Major Burns intercepted Cook again in the final moments and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown and the 49-39 lead with 34 seconds to go.

Cook finished 29-of-43 passing for 380 yards and two touchdowns with the two picks. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels hit 15 of 21 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns. His 29-yard TD pass to Malik Nabers put LSU up 42-39 with 2:58 remaining.