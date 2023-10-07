LSU Coach Brian Kelly Just Made The Worst Joke In The History Of Jokes

Videos by OutKick

I didn’t think Brian Kelly could possibly top his fake southern accent, but the LSU football coach has DONE it once again.

Like the sun rising in the morning, you can always count on Brian Kelly being an absolute weirdo. Right on cue, the second-year LSU coach fired off maybe the worst joke of all-time earlier this week ahead of the Tigers’ trip to Missouri.

Buckle up:

Brian Kelly telling the press, "We'll see you in Columbia (Missouri), bring your Columbia jackets." could literally be the worst joke ever told. 😬 pic.twitter.com/FKuwzElbHj — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) October 7, 2023

Brian Kelly makes LSU-Missouri game a tough watch

Whoaaaaaa Nellie! There are bad jokes, there are really bad jokes, and then there’s what Brian Kelly just did. Seriously, it’s maybe the worst joke I’ve ever heard.

Scratch that — it’s definitely the worst joke I’ve ever heard. And it’s not even awkward-bad. It’s just bad-bad. Like, at least when Michael Scott made a bad joke it was only bad because it was so uncomfortable.

This is just bad because it’s not funny. It also doesn’t make sense! Columbia clothing isn’t even made in Missouri, much less the USA! It’s pretty much made in China. Shocker.

The stumbling at first, the hesitation, the weird pause, the slow walk off the stage and then the explanation that it was, in fact, a joke.

It was all so, so bad. So horrible. I won’t use the word cringe because that word is so overused, but that’s what it was.

Anyway, I hammered every over in the book for today’s LSU-Missouri game, so I’ll gladly laugh at Brian Kelly’s awful jokes from here on out if his offense gets the job done.

Geaux Tigers.