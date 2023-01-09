Brian Flores & Deshaun Watson May Team Up After All, Which Will Surely End Well For Kevin Stefanski

Less than 24 hours after the NFL regular season ended, Brian Flores is already on his way to see Deshaun Watson.

Sort of.

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly requested an interview with Flores, the Steelers’ current LB coach, for their now-vacant defensive coordinator position.

The move comes just hours after the team fired former DC Joe Woods early Monday after a pretty miserable 7-10 season.

Brian Flores and Deshaun Watson can’t get away from each other

Couple different ways to look at this, so let’s dive in.

First, Brian Flores is an excellent defensive coach. Tough to argue that. It’s not often you get fired and your old team keeps your defensive staff in-tact because you were that dynamic, but that’s exactly what the Miami Dolphins did.

Side note: Josh Boyer, Miami current DC who was also in place under Flores, is reportedly on the hot seat because the unit has stunk this year, which only strengthens the case for Flores being a very good defensive coach.

Anyway, Flores would probably be great fit in Cleveland, where the Browns have a ton of weapons on that side of the ball, but underwhelmed this season.

Pretty decent move, right?

Brian Flores loves Deshaun Watson and could join him with the Browns. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The other way to look at it is more fun, though, so let’s get to that now that the boring, logical stuff is out of the way.

It’s no secret that Brian Flores LOVES Deshaun Watson, and vice-versa. It’s the reason Miami nearly pulled off a trade for Watson minutes before the 2021 trade deadline despite the fact that it would’ve been maybe the worst decision in franchise history.

Flores didn’t like Tua Tagovailoa and wanted Deshaun Watson at all costs. Allegedly, of course (not really).

Despite owner Stephen Ross nearly giving in, he ultimately nixed the move. Watson went on to serve an 11-game suspension this year before returning – and STINKING – while Flores was fired and took a blowtorch to the organization on his way out.

Anyway, he eventually wound up on Mike Tomlin’s staff despite suing everyone and their mother for racial discrimination, and appears to still be a hot commodity in the league.

Some will surely call Brian Flores interviewing for a spot on the Cleveland Browns’ staff pure coincidence, and that may be true.

But, if I were Kevin Stefanski, I’m not so sure bringing in one of Deshaun Watson’s favorite coaches when you yourself could be on the hot seat next year is a great idea.

That’s just me, though.