Brian Flores, Who Unleashed Hell On The Miami Dolphins, Says Sunday Isn’t ‘Revenge Game’ Because Of Great Relationships

Brian Flores, who ruined Tua Tagovailoa, reportedly had icy relationships with several members within the Miami Dolphins organization, and sued the team earlier this year, said he doesn’t look at Sunday’s return to Miami as a “revenge game.”

Nope. It’s just business as usual for the former head coach, who was canned in January and responded by unleashing hell on the organization before moving on to Pittsburgh, where he’s currently the linebackers coach.

“I don’t have bad memories of the place,” Flores told ESPN. “I have a lot of good memories, but my focus is here right now.”

“When I think of that place, I think of all the relationships that were built there that are bigger than football and will go a long way beyond football. There’s a lot of those that like that there, players, coaches, support staff. That’s kind of where my thought process goes.”

Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa had a shaky relationship during Flores’ time with the Miami Dolphins. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa face off Sunday night

Whatever you say, coach!

Flores went 24-25 in three seasons in Miami, and finished his tenure with back-to-back winnings campaigns.

The team never made the postseason under his watch, but appeared headed in the right direction before he was surprisingly fired in January.

Perhaps, though, it was only surprising to those on the outside looking in.

Reports began to surface shortly after Flores’ dismissal of serious tension inside the building, namely between him and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Despite drafting Tagovailoa in 2020, Flores never appeared to fully back the Alabama signal-caller.

He started, and then benched, Tagovailoa several times during his rookie season, and then mysteriously left him on the bench for the start of the Ravens game last season as he worked his way back from an injury.

Tagovailoa was healthy enough to start, but Flores stuck with Jacoby Brissett for the first half. Brissett left the game in the third quarter with an injury, and Tagovailoa promptly came in and led the Dolphins to a win.

Don’t expect a hug and handshake between Tua Tagovailoa and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The relationship reportedly hit a boiling point during halftime of a pivotal Week 17 game against the Titans when the two got into a shouting match in the locker room.

The Dolphins would go on to lose and miss the playoffs, and Flores was fired two weeks later.

Flores, of course, would then respond by suing the organization and the NFL for discriminatory practices, and accuse Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of tanking, and tampering, in 2019.

Ross was later suspended by the NFL, the team was docked a first round draft pick, and Flores ultimately became the Steelers’ linebackers coach.

The good news is, both Tua, Stephen Ross and Flores will all be on the same field once again for Sunday night’s showdown in Miami.

What could go wrong? Hugs and handshakes for everyone!