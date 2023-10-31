Judge Dismisses Brett Favre’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe

Videos by OutKick

In case you were wondering, calling someone a “sleazeball” is, in fact, protected by the First Amendment. That’s what we learned Monday when a judge dismissed Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe.

The suit stemmed from comments Sharpe made on FS1’s Undisputed regarding Favre’s involvement in an ongoing fraud welfare scandal in Mississippi.

Last year, the Green Bay Packers legend was accused of accepting $1.1 million for speaking engagements that never happened. Favre was then linked to an additional $5 million that was used for a volleyball arena at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi. His daughter played on the school’s volleyball team.

Sharpe called Favre a “sleazeball” and said that he “stole money from the people that really needed that money.”

And even though Favre claimed the former tight end’s words were “egregiously false,” U.S. District Court Judge Keith Starrett defended his right to say them.

“Sharpe’s comments are constitutionally protected rhetorical hyperbole using loose, figurative language,” Judge Starrett wrote.

The United States District Court 4 the Southern District of Mississippi 2day dismissed Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against me. The court found the statements were protected by the 1st Amendment 2 the Constitution. Thanks 2 my legal team and their handling of this case. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 31, 2023

It’s A Win For Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe wasn’t the only media member in Favre’s crosshairs. The lawsuit also named now-ESPN host Pat McAfee for his comments about the Mississippi scandal. Favre and McAfee settled their dispute outside of court, and no money was exchanged.

“Pat McAfee issued an apology,” Sharpe said on his Nightcap podcast. “Me, I wasn’t going to issue an apology because if I had issued an apology, I would have felt I had done something wrong.”

For the record, McAfee never apologized. He simply clarified his remarks.

And while Sharpe is happy to have this whole thing behind him, it sounds like Favre might appeal.

“We respectfully disagree with the court’s decision. Mr. Sharpe’s statements were unquestionably false and defamatory. We are considering our options,” Favre’s rep told ESPN.

Meanwhile, he has bigger fish to fry. Because the civil lawsuit against Favre in Mississippi is ongoing. The Hall of Famer is due to be questioned under oath on Dec. 11.

Maybe focus on that now, Brett.

