Ex-Packers QB Brett Favre Files Motion Claiming No Knowledge of Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scheme

Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre and his legal team have filed a motion to dismiss complaints directed at Favre regarding an ongoing Mississippi welfare fraud scheme.

Favre’s name was included in a state audit’s report looking into tens of millions of dollars (~$70 million) of federal aid for impoverished families that the Department of Human Services squandered. Mississippi’s state auditors first caught on to the misused funds in 2020.

In the court documents filed in the Circuit Court of Hinds County, Favre’s lawyer Eric Herschmann announced that the ex-QB “has done nothing wrong” and “never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare money.”

EX-Packers QB QUESTIONED BY FBI OVER WELFARE FRAUD CASE

Herschmann’s filing said, in part:

“Today, after a thorough investigation, we filed a motion to dismiss the complaint against Mr. Favre. MDHS’s lawsuit is nothing more than a baseless attempt to blame Brett Favre for its own failure to oversee the welfare funds placed in its trust.

“Mr. Favre never had any control over how Mississippi spent its welfare funds. He never made any misrepresentations to anyone. As the State Auditor has acknowledged, Mr. Favre never knew welfare funds were involved in the first place. Once he found out, he returned all the funds he received—six months before MDHS filed its lawsuit.

“As the State Auditor also has acknowledged, Mr. Favre’s conduct deserves applause, not a frivolous lawsuit. We believe that after the Court reviews our motion, this case will be dismissed.”

Favre has been accused of taking $1.1 million of federal aid for speaking engagements he did not attend between 2017 and 2018. He paid back the money after the investigation was announced but still owes over $200,000 in interest accrued.

Favre has also been linked to $5 million in federal aid given to the University of Southern Mississippi — Favre’s alma mater — to construct a new volleyball arena. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at USM.

According to a Front Office Sports report, Favre allegedly also sought $1.5 million in funding for an indoor football facility, assumed to be a recruitment tactic by USM to lure Deion Sanders in as their football coach in 2019.

About 20 percent of Mississippi’s population is considered impoverished — the highest percentage among states nationwide.

Other figures named in the investigation are former Mississippi state governor Phil Bryant, ex-wrestler Ted DiBiase and non-profit coordinator Nancy New.

Nancy New previously pleaded guilty to fraud and bribery charges. She released text messages to prosecutors showing Favre had alluded to new funding in their communications, albeit not directly referring to the funds as federal aid or acknowledging that the money belonged to welfare programs.