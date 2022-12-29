Brazilian Soccer Legend Pelé Dead at Age 82

Soccer icon Pelé has died at the age of 82, according to multiple news reports on Thursday.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82. pic.twitter.com/0ymLKqBHks — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 29, 2022

Pelé had suffered from a number of health issues in recent years, including colon cancer, before going into the hospital in November.

Despite the apparent severity of his condition, family members dismissed concerns, saying there was “no emergency.”

Shortly afterwards, reports broke that he had entered “end-of-life care,” underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Pelé was one of the world’s most accomplished athletes, becoming the only soccer player to win three World Cups.

He was also widely credited for coining the phrase “the beautiful game” to describe soccer.

At the age of 17, he scored three goals against France during the 1958 World Cup, then added two more in the final.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 26: Pele holds a replica Wolrd Cup trophy during a press conference at The Peninsula on March 26, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

That helped grow his profile, with his stature progressively increasing as he accomplished more throughout his career.

Fox News quoted former President Ronald Reagan who may have summed up his popularity best.

“My name is Ronald Reagan, I’m the president of the United States of America. But you don’t need to introduce yourself, because everyone knows who Pelé is.”