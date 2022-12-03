Soccer Legend Pele Enters End-of-Life Care At Brazilian Hospital

The soccer world is preparing for the unfortunate news of losing one of their own.

Brazilian soccer great Pele is reportedly no longer responding favorably to chemotherapy treatments. He is now receiving end-of-life care at a local hospital. The palliative care is to make him as comfortable as possible for what is expected to be his final weeks, according to Brazilian reports.

The 82-year-old soccer icon, whose nickname is “King,” entered the hospital last week with a respiratory infection. On Friday, he attempted to downplay the significance of his ailment by tweeting that he was hospitalized following a routine visit.

PELE IS KNOWN AS ONE OF THE GREATEST SOCCER PLAYERS

“It’s always good to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who has been sending me good vibes,” the former Brazilian soccer star said. The current FIFA World Cup tournament is taking place in Qatar and recently honored Pele.

Pele retired from the sport that he loved in 1977. He has experienced health problems in recent years, including being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021.

Brazilian soccer superstar Pele has reportedly entered end-of-life care. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Simply put, Pele is one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

He scored a record 643 goals for Brazil’s club team, and 77 goals for the country’s national team, while winning three World Cup titles.

Just look at some of these unreal plays:

WORLD CUP TOURNAMENT IS CURRENTLY ONGOING

Brazil will look towards their hero as an inspiration with the World Cup currently taking place. Having lost to Cameroon yesterday, the team needs to defeat South Korea on Monday in the Round of 16 in order to advance.