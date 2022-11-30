Pelé Reportedly Hospitalized Due To ‘Swelling All Over His Body’; Family Says ‘No Emergency’

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Brazilian legend Pelé has been admitted to the hospital for several major health issues.

The soccer star is reportedly dealing with “swelling all over his body and heart failure issues.”

Pelé, who’s 82 years old, has been undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer. But this latest hospital stint is somewhat unexpected and surprising.

ESPN Brasil described his condition as “debilitated,” making this stay even more concerning.

The report confirmed that he is being treated for anasarca, or general swelling.

It also mentioned general edema and decompensated heart failure.

Pelé’s daughter Kely Nascimento denied that the situation is too serious. She posted that the hospital trip was “no surprise or emergency.”

She also said she would post some pictures with Pelé over New Year’s and that “there is no emergency.”

His agent didn’t provide an update, while his wife implied the hospital visit was for chemotherapy and check-ups.

These aren’t his first health issues, although he reassured fans not too long ago that he was doing well and accepted his limitations.

Pelé’s home country of Brazil has already advanced out of the World Cup group stage, despite key injuries to star players.

Pelé’s World Cup record is essentially unmatched, as the only player to ever win three World Cups. He also scored 77 times in 92 appearances for Brazil.

Hopefully these reports have been exaggerated and Pelé will be out of the hospital soon.