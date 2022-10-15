Brave Soul Puts MASSIVE Bet On Alabama-Tennessee Game

One brave soul is betting the house on Tennessee … to keep it close today against Alabama.

Despite the Crimson Tide never losing a game to the Vols in the Nick Saban era – they’re 15-0 – one bettor reportedly put a cool $115k on Tennessee to cover the 7-point spread today in Knoxville.

Buckle up!

Today is by far the biggest day of the year in college football, with a ton of ranked matchups taking place throughout the day.

But the mid-afternoon Alabama-Tennessee showdown is by far the biggest showdown of the day.

DO GOAL POSTS FLOAT? TENNESSEE’S LOSING STREAK TO ALABAMA COMES TO AN END IN KNOXVILLE AND MORE SEC PREDICTIONS

Both teams come into the game undefeated, ranked in the top-6, and with a ton of hype.

The No. 6 Vols are looking to slay the Alabama dragon for the first time in over a decade, while ‘Bama fans will spend much of the morning awaiting word on star QB Bryce Young.

As of this morning, the spread on most sites sits at Alabama -7.5, but Young’s status will surely move the line one way or the other.

Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama in the Nick Saban era, but one bettor thinks it may happen today. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

In any event, one bettor didn’t feel like waiting for the news. Instead, they decided to throw it all down on the sixth-ranked Volunteers to cover the spread no matter what. This wasn’t your typical $100 ticket, either.

Nope. This cat threw down $115,000 on Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers, baby! For those counting at home, that would bring in $100k should it cash.

It’s morning in Knoxville, time for the biggest Tennessee home football game since 1998 and I’ve got 11 gambling winners for you. https://t.co/crM2KlriWG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 15, 2022

As someone who dabbles in the world of gambling, I couldn’t imagine putting that kind of money on the line. Frankly, I couldn’t imagine having that kind of money in the first place, but that’s a different story.

Still, it’s a huge gamble, and whoever this person is will be SWEATING all afternoon. Not only do both teams enter the matchup undefeated, but both feature juggernaut offenses that score at will.

Tennessee is currently the second-highest scoring offense in FBS, averaging 46.8 points per game, while ‘Bama sits in third with 44.3 points.

TENNESSEE HAS GONE UP IN SMOKE VS. ALABAMA SINCE 2007 – IS THIS THE YEAR IT LIGHTS UP AGAIN?

No matter what, it will certainly be ELECTRIC at Neyland Stadium, and should – should – live up to the hype.

Let’s all buckle in and make some money …

… or lose everything and have the worst Saturday ever!