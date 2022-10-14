Alabama QB Bryce Young’s Status Likely Not To Be Decided Until Just Before Kickoff At Tennessee

It will likely come down to how well Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young throws the ball in pre-game warmups Saturday afternoon at Tennessee as to whether he starts after suffering a right, throwing shoulder sprain two weeks ago at Arkansas.

No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) and No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS in Neyland Stadium.

ALABAMA HAS TENNESSEE RIGHT WHERE IT WANTS IT, OR VICE VERSA?

“It comes down to does he feel and do we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough,” Nick Saban said Thursday night on his weekly radio show. “And he’s not going to hurt himself by doing it. I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis, so that’s the question.”

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and quarterback Bryce Young. (Getty Images)

Young has practiced in spots this week, doing a little more each day.

Bryce Young Was Dressed Out Last Week for Texas A&M

“And nobody’s going to know that until Saturday comes,” Saban said. All right, so he won’t know, and I won’t know. Nobody will know it. And I know he wants to play.”

Young dressed out for the Texas A&M game last week and could have played, but didn’t as Saban felt he would not have been effective. Obviously, he would be more effective this week than last.

“I know he thinks he can play,” Saban said. “And we’ll see.”

If Young cannot play, backup redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to start.