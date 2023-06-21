Videos by OutKick

The Charlotte Hornets will pick second in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. A team that has not reached the playoffs since 2015-16 will get a much-needed talent boost in one way or another.

But who will be drafted No. 2 overall?

Assuming that the San Antonio Spurs don’t pass on a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama, the expectation is that SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller will be the newest member of the Hornets. Considering that his game fits perfectly with the modern, position-less style of today’s NBA, it’s impossible to argue that he isn’t the right pick from a basketball standpoint.

However, there are off-court questions that needed to be answered by Miller. He met with the team earlier this month to discuss his involvement in the death of Jamea Harris.

To this point, Miller has declined to speak publicly about the tragic incident that occurred while he was at Alabama at the beginning of the year. That changed on Wednesday.

Miller initially said “that’s one thing [he] can’t talk about.”

And then he offered some insight into what was going on behind the scenes.

NBA teams kinda did their background on me and they kinda found out that I was a great guy, great character. I don’t think they’re really worried about the character part of it now. I think it’s just basketball now. — Brandon Miller

Police said a few months ago that they did not foresee Miller being charged in the death of Harris. Miller went on to echo those statements Wednesday. He does not expect to be charged at all.

As a result, Miller is slated to go No. 2 on Thursday— but only if Michael Jordan signs off.

Jordan, who owns the Hornets (for now), has the final say.

But Jordan's opinion isn't the total end game. "He's always, at the end of the day, deferred to me," Kupchak said. "I can't think of too many times that we weren't on the same page." — Rod Boone (@rodboone) June 21, 2023

If Miller is drafted by Charlotte, Jordan gave the okay. If not, Jordan vetoed the pick.