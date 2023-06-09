Boxer Launches An OnlyFans, Weighs In With A Body Paint Top On, Announces Collab With Elle Brooke

Videos by OutKick

This week is a big one for boxer Cherneka Johnson, aka Sugar Neekz. The 28-year-old IBF super-bantamweight world champion is putting her title, and 15-1 record, on the line. She’s set to step in the ring on Saturday against Britain’s Ellie Scotney at Wembley Arena.

The title fight isn’t the only item of business on her busy schedule this week. Prior to stepping in the ring, the Australian had some headlines and announcements to make. And she accomplished both on Friday.

Boxer Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson weighs in with body paint on (Image Credit: Sugar Neekz/Twitter)

Sugar Neekz first order of business was to announce that she’s taken a page out of another Australian IBF champ’s playbook and become the latest boxer to partner with OnlyFans. That IBF champ is, of course, the IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges.

Bridges is no stranger to making headlines and announcements with her weigh-ins. As Sugar Neekz, her initial announcement came in the form of a short video that she shared on social media.

Also making an appearance in the clip is Bridges’ pal, and influencer boxer, Elle Brooke. Why was she there? Because the two are planning to collaborate for some OnlyFans content – another page out of Bridges’ playbook.

I am so excited to announce I am partnering with @OnlyFans!



Collaboration with @ellebrookeuk incoming very soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/2vGwxLeqtA — Cherneka ‘Sugar Neekz’ Johnson (@TheSugarNeekz) June 9, 2023

Following the announcement of her new partnership on social media, the IBF super-bantamweight champ wore a body paint top to her weigh-in.

The painted on tank top featured the OnlyFans logo painted across the top of her chest.

Cherneka Johnson Headed Into Ebanie Bridges Territory

As you might expect, Bridges was one of the first to welcome Sugar Neekz to OnlyFans. Her welcoming message included an offer to collaborate on content.

Bridges said in response to the partnership with OnlyFans, “yess welcome to the dark side 😈😘 collab asap.”

I know that fight week is good time to make these kinds of announcements with all of the eyeballs on the fight and the weigh-ins. But it has to add a ton of pressure to the boxer making the noise.

You can’t be all over social media promoting OnlyFans, show up to the weigh-ins in body paint, then lose the fight. Creating all of that buzz makes it a must win fight for Sugar Neekz.

Good luck to the champ. Let’s hope she gets put on a fight card with Ebanie Bridges in the near future and they turn the weigh-ins into a competition where they try to outdo each other’s outfits.