Boston Celtics Think Jaylen Brown Is Worth $300 Million

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown signed a ‘supermax’ contract extension, totaling a tremendous five-year, $304 million deal — the biggest contract signed in NBA history.

Now, if you were to take a step back and ask yourself who the highest-paid player in the NBA is (assuming you’re that bored), you’d probably guess LeBron James.

Or Giannis Antetokounmpo. Maybe Nikola Jokic, considering he’s the ‘head-and-shoulders’ best player in the league right now.

Turns out it’s actually the No. 2 option in Boston.

A rising NBA market under the CBA and a still-impressive career by Brown seemingly justify the massive extension.

Jaylen Brown Becomes NBA’s First $300 Million Player

First, Brown won’t get traded anywhere amid rumors of Brad Stevens’ light interest in trading for Damian Lillard. Stevens doubled down on keeping Brown in Boston’s foreseeable future, continuing to team him up with leader Jayson Tatum. Both players earned All-Star honors last year.

Stevens said on Brown (via HoopsWire):

“We want Jaylen Brown to be here for a long, long time and we’ve made that clear. We’re looking forward to all sitting down, and we’ve got time here. I probably shouldn’t say anything else, but I feel optimistic.”

Last season, Brown averaged 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Brown splashed in the postseason: averaging 23.1 points and shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

He also broke his face early in the year, so rebounding is impressive alone.

The deal does highlight Boston’s embracing the ‘run it back’ model, despite the team’s jaw-dropping collapse against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston’s three-game winning streak to push the series to a Game 7 added thrills, but the 3-0 series deficit to the undermanned Heat team shows this Celtics group isn’t ready to win a championship. That includes Jaylen Brown.

All of Boston now hopes that their $300 million man, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis, will lead them to victory in the East.