Nikola Jokic is very grateful for all of the opportunities that have been provided to him in the United States. The reigning NBA Finals MVP and NBA champion has had a lot of success over his eight-year career and barely missed out on his third-straight MVP award after a strong late-season surge by Joel Embiid and burnout among voters.

All of that is great, but Jokic ultimately doesn’t care about anything except for winning. Which he and the Denver did, in dominant fashion.

The Nuggets lost just four games against the Timberwolves, Suns, Lakers and Heat en route to the franchise’s first NBA championship. As soon as the fifth game of the Finals ended, Jokic was ready to go home.

He was not interested in the championship parade. Serbia was calling.

Jokic ended up sticking around for the parade and had a blast. And then, rather than immediately jetting off to eastern Europe, he hung around and partied in Las Vegas.

Nikola Jokic has since returned to Serbia.

The party has not stopped!

Having grown up in Sombor, the 28-year-old has a deep admiration for his native country. He plans to retire back home when his playing career is over and will train race horses. He loves his horses.

Among many other great qualities, Serbians know how to party.

It seems like there is a new video of Jokic partying amongst his people each and every offseason.

Jokic out in Serbia living his best life this offseason 🔥



This year is no different! Well, this year is a little bit different. Jokic kept his shirt on.

Video surfaced online over the weekend and showed the 6-foot-11, 284-pound point center living his best life while dancing atop a table and singing along to every word.

Jokic loves to party amongst his people and never fails to do so. Considering that one U.S. Dollar equals 107.47 Serbian Dinar at the current exchange rate, he can live like a king!