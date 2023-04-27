Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Phenomenal Answer When Asked If This Season Was A Failure After Bucks’ Playoffs Exit

Videos by OutKick

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks became just the sixth No. 1 seed in NBA history to lose a series to the No. 8 seed after the Miami Heat pulled off a stunning overtime win in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

While most will label Milwaukee’s season as a failure following its first-round exit, Antetokounmpo doesn’t believe that. In fact, Antetokounmpo doesn’t believe there are failures in sports.

Giannis Doesn’t See The Bucks’ Season As A Failure

After the game, the two-time MVP was asked if he would look at the season as a failure. While he became visibly frustrated with the question, he delivered a well-thought-out and refreshing answer.

“Do you get a promotion every year,” Antetokounmpo asked the reporter. “No, right? So every year you work is a failure? No. Every year you work, you work towards something, towards a goal. To get a promotion, be able to take care of your family, provide a house for the family, or take care of your parents, you work towards that.”

“It’s not a failure, it’s steps to success. There’s always steps to it.”

“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?…”There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days. Some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not.”

Most stories you’ll see about this clip will be framed as Antetokounmpo ‘going off on’ or ‘scolding’ the reporter, but that isn’t the case. While most players in the NBA would give some half-ass answer, and maybe even avoid answering the question altogether, Giannis took the time to give a thoughtful and relatable answer to the question.

You’d be hard-pressed to find any real Giannis Antetokounmpo haters out there, and this exchange with a reporter shortly after Milwaukee’s season has ended is just the latest example of why that is.

