Booger McFarland Going From Monday Night Football To Andy’s Room Is Pure Torture From ESPN

Booger McFarland has gone from Monday Night Football to Andy’s Room in Toy Story. I guess ESPN didn’t lay him off, which is a good thing.

In return, though, they just asked the ex-NFL player to throw on a virtual scuba suit and announce a cartoon version of this morning’s Jaguars-Falcons game.

So, is this worth not getting laid off?

I mean, you tell me!

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Booger McFarland and Drew Carter’s motion capture setup for the live Toy Story telecast:pic.twitter.com/ZTQScVo3TD — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 1, 2023

ESPN punished Booger McFarland by sending him to Toy Story broadcast

Hilarious. This whole thing is hilarious, and Booger McFarland announcing it is perfect.

Look, I actually like Booger … as a studio guy. He’s like Alex Rodriguez. Great studio guy, AWFUL in-game analyst.

Remember how bad he was on Monday Night Football during those few miserable years? Remember the stupid Booger Mobile that just carried him up and down the sidelines while subsequently blocking a large faction of fans behind him?

That was just the worst. Who was it? Him, Jason Witten and Steve Levy? I mean, you really couldn’t get much worse than that.

Anyway, here’s Booger now, announcing today’s game looking like that. Is he miserable? It’s probably a fair question.

But, for us — the viewer (especially ones with kids) — it’s awesome to watch.

Booger McFarland has suited up for gameday in Andy’s room, per sources pic.twitter.com/bF9iiL5hV0 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 1, 2023

Only way we can beat Europe is by turning all of our attention to Toy Story football



“Oh that’s cute, you think we care about golf? Booger McFarland is a cartoon.” — John Rich (@JohnRichTV) October 1, 2023

Maybe I will hate Animated Booger McFarland less … pic.twitter.com/4fYp3vOgWf — SkylinerPilot (@SkylinerPilot) October 1, 2023