Booger McFarland Tried To ‘Not To Be A Butthole’ When Covering Damar Hamlin Injury

ESPN NFL analyst Booger McFarland doesn’t stink. And that’s probably because he did his best “not to be a butthole,” when covering the scary Damar Hamlin injury from earlier this month.

“Boog” succeeded and was lauded (rightfully so) for his commentary during the tense hour-plus in which there were more questions than answers. He was part of ESPN’s studio coverage at the time of the injury.

On Friday, McFarland joined the Pardon My Take podcast to discuss the situation.

“I didn’t expect praise and adoration for just being a human and trying to show empathy and tell how I feel,” said McFarland. “…Often times for me, man, what’s worked best is just A) don’t speculate, B) be honest, and just try to show a little bit of human empathy toward whatever situation it is, man.”

Booger McFarland was on air during the Damar Hamlin injury. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Most Importantly, Don’t Be A “Butthole”

After taking a minute, McFarland broke it down in a much simpler way.

“Like, show some decency, show some respect,” McFarland continued. “You know, try not to be a butthole in that situation, which is what I tried to do.”

Mission accomplished Booger. A butthole, you most certainly were not.

Booger McFarland played in the NFL before working as an analsyt. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images).

We Need More Booger McFarland

Besides bantering about buttholes, Booger’s recently made waves for his other comments. Last month, McFarland noted that during his playing career (he suited up for Tampa Bay and Indianapolis) he and his teammates would, on occasion, shoot whiskey during games. “Maybe a little whiskey. I’m not saying that everybody does it.

“But I’m just telling you what I did to stay warm,” said Booger during a recent ESPN broadcast.

This is one Booger we don’t mind having around.

