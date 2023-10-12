Boob Flashing Boxer Daniella Hemsley Dresses Up Like Harley Quinn For Halloween

Videos by OutKick

It’s that time of year already. Summer is over, bikini season for the most part is behind us, and October has arrived. That means social media feeds that have started to fill up with pumpkin spice this and that are about to fill up with Halloween costumes.

This is every influencer’s bridge from summer to the holiday season. They’re going to put up a concerted effort to get noticed. It’s in every playbook and separates the top tier in the game from the rest of the pack.

Content creator Daniella Hemsley broke out her costume out a little early this year. She dropped a couple of quick videos this week for her 273k TikTok followers dressed up as Harley Quinn.

The 23-year-old influencer made a name for herself over the summer by flashing her boobs to celebrate a boxing win over another influencer. The backlash from the viral celebration created a ton of noise and led to her being banned by Kingpyn Boxing.

While the ban might keep her out of the ring at Kingpyn events, it’s not going to keep Daniella from creating content with all of the ingredients to go viral. Unlike the boob flashing celebration, her version of Harley Quinn didn’t lead to a ban of any kind.

Daniella Hemsley Has Turned Her Focus Back To Content And Training

Following the boob flashing incident, Daniella immediately said that she received permission from the promoters before lifting her top. Kingpyn boxing continued to distance themselves from her and the celebration.

This prompted her to release a video a few weeks ago in an attempt to clear her name. She wrote in the description of the clip, “I never in a million years thought I would have to make a video like this, but here I am.”

She continued, “I have been professional and patient and I feel like I deserve to clear my name and have the truth spoken. The truth behind me flashing after my Boxing Win, I think this is going to shocked the world!”

Daniella Hemsley punches Ms.Danielka during the Kingpyn Boxing: Semifinal High Stakes tournament in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Danilo Fernandes/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the video, Daniella shared text messages she exchanged with one of the promoters. Not only did the promoter bring up the boob flashing celebration to her, he then approved it. Both in text and through a voicemail.

She closed the video out by saying that she’s working harder than ever on her content, including her exclusive content. She’s also continuing her boxing training in hopes of returning to the ring.

That’s all she can do. At the end of the day if Daniella continues to make strong content she’ll find herself in the good graces with some sort of influencer boxing promotion.