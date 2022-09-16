Boob Flashing Bare Knuckle Fighter Has ‘Something Even Stupider’ Planned For Her Next Celebration

Tai Emery‘s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut ended with a knockout and a boob flashing celebration that went viral. As did her OnlyFans with the traffic to her page increasing by 6,150%.

The question on everyone’s mind after Tai’s first fight is, of course, what is she going to do after her next win? Is the boob flashing celebration here to stay? Or does she have something else up her sports bra?

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King asked her those very important questions about the celebration. Tai’s response is sure to bring eyeballs to her next BKFC bout.

This Is How You Become A Fan Favorite

“Hell no. One hundred percent I’m probably going to do something even stupider,” she replied when asked if she was going to retire the boob flash.

“That’s the whole point of this. Like I said, in that moment I get to KO someone like, knock them out, I get to own that point of time for myself,” she continued.

“I think each time I’m going to be more and more enabled just to be like, ‘There’s nothing anybody can do with it. Whether you’re feeling good or bad, you’re going to feel something from this.'”

.@Tai_Emery says her viral flashing celebration was just the tip of the iceberg for what's to come.



"I'm probably going to do something even stupider."@mma_kings' interview: https://t.co/XB86RDnccd pic.twitter.com/ymzCAy6PvN — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2022

It sounds like the boob flash, in some form, is here to stay. I can’t imagine how she adds anything to the celebration, but we’ll have to keep our eye on Tai’s next fight to see what she comes up with.

Fight promoters aren’t going to ask her to stop her celebrations and the fans sure as hell aren’t going to either. Flashing the crowd is only going to make her a more popular fighter.

There are going to be some losers out there that think it somehow tarnishes the sport. Those people are ridiculous and don’t know how to have any fun.