Bare Knuckle Fighter Wins Debut With A Knockout, Celebrates By Flashing The Crowd

Tai Emery’s first fight with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is one that she’ll never forget. She won her debut with a first-round knockout and celebrated it by flashing the crowd.

Emery made her debut in the BKFC on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand. Her opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai was also making her debut with the fighting organization. The fight never made it to the second round.

Khunchai was unable to answer the 10-count after being dropped by a right uppercut and left hook combination. Tai Emery ran over to the ropes after the TKO win, climbed up them, and celebrated by lifting her top exposing her breasts to the crowd.

The Australian fighter is sponsored by porn legend Kendra Lust. Lust responded to the Emery’s win and celebration by tweeting out support for the fighter.

PAIGE VANZANT NOT HAPPY ‘ONLYFANS CHAMPIONSHIP’ FIGHT PULLED FROM CARD

Lust tweeted, “And this why i sponsored her lol .. lets go. love it!! So happy for her she put in a lot work & has been waiting a long time for this fight to happen.”

Tai Emery might be new to the BKFC, but she’s not new to women’s sports. Especially women’s sports that combine athletics with sex appeal.

She played in the Legends Football League aka the Lingerie Football League before transitioning into the fight game with the Lingerie Fighting Championships.

The move to the BKFC is a big step in Emery’s career. Flashing the crowd as a celebration is a good way to make some new fans.