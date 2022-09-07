Tai Emery’s Boob Flash Increased OnlyFans Traffic 6,000%

Bare Knuckle Fighter Tai Emery’s no boob when it comes to making money. Minutes after winning her first BKFC bout, Emery celebrated by flashing the crowd. A glimpse of the bare-chested Bare Knuckle Fighter quickly went viral, increasing both her popularity and her bank account.

Emery told TMZ Sports that her OnlyFans account – which costs $10 per month – exploded after her win.

And we’re not talking a few more clicks from a couple horn dogs who may have caught the fight and had an extra Hamilton to spare. Emery’s OnlyFans traffic increased 6,150%!

“Holy moly. My OnlyFans went maybe 40 to maybe [2,500], or something like that,” Emery said of the amount of her monthly OnlyFans subscribers.

Tai Emery Had Been Making Roughly $400 Per Month Through OnlyFans

The increase in traffic and subscribers means Emery’s OnlyFans income should jump to about $25,000 per month. That extra $300k a year should allow the fighter to take her time before scheduling her next BKFC bout.

Saturday was her BKFC debut, and before ensuring that the crowd in Bangkok, Thailand had the breast time ever, she knocked out opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai.

More Flashes To Come

When asked by TMZ Sports if the celebratory flash got her in trouble with the bosses at BKFC, Emery responded: “I have been completely enabled to continue to be myself, and so I shall.”

That likely means that as the wins stack up, so too will the NSFW post-fight celebrations.

“I’m trying to get it to a point where maybe there’s like gonna be a reflection of a sea of t**ties just looking back at me in like this army of salute, from men to women,” Tai added.

