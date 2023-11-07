Bomani Jones Upset With NFL For Presenting Damar Hamlin Recovery As ‘Inspiring’

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin nearly died on an NFL field last season in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In just over seven months, Hamlin returned to full-contact football. It’s an incredible story. But, not to Bomani Jones.

Now, this isn’t surprising. Bomani Jones tries to find fault in everything, that’s kind of his thing. Mostly, that involves blaming white people. Which, I suppose, he’s doing here too. He doesn’t outwardly say that, as he consistently just refers to the NFL.

Based on his past commentary, it’s not a far leap to think he’s implying the “white people in charge of the NFL.”

Thus, I read his comments as him saying that white people are propping up the near-death of a black football player for their own gain.

“Now that everything has to be made into a television show, the NFL has to stand in every way for all that’s good,” Jones said on his podcast, according to Awful Announcing.

“And what they’re trying to do is turn what happened with Damar Hamlin into a story of inspiration… There is nothing inspiring about what happened.”

Bomani Jones (pictured) says the Damar Hamlin recovering from near death on a football field is not “inspiring” and shame on the NFL for claiming that. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There’s nothing inspiring about what happened? Not one thing? Hamlin nearly died and returned to peak athletic form in less than a year.

But, Bomani Jones wants people to know that he believes everyone else thinks just like he does. Which, based on his past TV ratings, is clearly not true.

“It doesn’t make me feel good,” Jones said. “And that’s not because something is wrong with me.”

No, no, no. How could there be something wrong with Bomani Jones? After all, he speaks for the majority of fans. He only failed with three shows because he’s too smart.

Bomani Jones himself says every failure that he’s ever had is someone else’s fault.

So, this take is not about Jones being wrong. Because, as we’ve established, that’s impossible.

No, this about everyone else who finds Hamlin’s story “inspiring” being wrong.

Or racist. Or something.

I don’t know, I can’t keep up any more.