Black University Lecturer Refuses To Let Daughter See ‘Barbie’ Because It’s Too White

A University of Baltimore lecturer said he refuses to take his young daughter to see Barbie because she “already receives enough unintentional whiteness.”

In addition to his role at the university, Dwight Watkins acts as Editor at Large for Salon.com.

Specifically, Watkins’ three-year-old daughter gleefully expressed interest in seeing the movie. But that is when he sat down with his computer to watch the official trailer. After clicking play, he recalled being “overwhelmed with whiteness.”

Watkins worried about exposing the girl to “how movies and commercials in America act like white people have a monopoly on beauty.”

Good thing Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez are never portrayed as beautiful, right?

Watkins wrote:

“Barbie, which does have a few nonwhite cast members, including Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Ncuti Gatwa, has one of the whitest trailers I ever saw in my life. And no, I’m not that guy; I genuinely believe that artists and filmmakers can create whatever they want, but I must be cautious of what I expose my daughter to.”

“Google’ ‘attractive woman’ and watch the page fill up with White faces,” he adds.

Fine.

Here are the results:

What ghoul.

Imagine printing that line in an article without actually doing the Google search you request readers to execute.

“[This] doesn’t exempt me from religiously teaching her that Black is beautiful, even though Hollywood is only willing to show it in small doses. But avoiding films like ‘Barbie’ is a part of that teaching,” he concludes.

What’s unfortunate is that an innocent three-year-old girl wants to see a new movie but can’t because of the skin colors of the performers.

I didn’t get to go see Barbie. My father said it was too white.

This reminds us of OutKick favorite Anti-White Bishop Talbert Swan calling on black parents to tell their children Santa is fake to avoid believing a white man brings them gifts.

According to the anti-racists, black children should not enjoy Santa or Barbie. It’s as if black kids are being punished.

Movies are a form of entertainment, particularly for children. Kid moviegoers do not care about the skin colors of the cast. Or the political messaging of the film.

Any parent prohibiting their child from seeing the film on the basis of their own emotions or political biases is providing a disservice to their child.