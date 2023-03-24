Anti-White Bishop Calls On Black Parents To Tell Children Santa Is Not Real

Videos by OutKick

Today, we check in with our friend The Anti-White Bishop, Talbert Swan.

The race hustler had been rather quiet since we exposed him for lying about the race of a 6-year-old shooter to inflame racial hatred. Spoiler: Swan said it was racist to correct him.

These days, The Swan has shifted focus from white children to a figure whom children of all colors adore.

The Anti-White Bishop has taken issues with Santa Claus.

Swan calls for parents of black children to reveal the truth immediately, that Santa does not exist:

It would seem a bit unfair to black kids to prevent them from enjoying the magic of a man who brings them the gifts of which they dream. Doing so would certainly derail the Christmas experience for black children.

But Talbert Swan sees it otherwise. He hates Santa Claus. He considered him a demon.

No, seriously. The Bishop recently called white people “melanin deficient demons.”

The Bishop says whites are also “mayonnaise drippers.” In Santa’s case, he drops mayonnaise down the chimney.

Swan doesn’t think Santa is much of a Christian either. According to Mr. Talbert, being white is un-Christian like:

So many white Christians are so busy being white, they never find time to be Christian. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) December 28, 2022

As for Mrs. Claus, let’s just hope she never used a tanner — also known as exuding white privilege.

White privilege is going to a tanning salon and getting darker for fun.



Because a permanent tan can get you killed in this nation. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 17, 2023

Even at a time white hatred is commonplace among social media use, Talbert Swan’s dedication to the cause is uncanny.

He makes Joy Reid, Bomani Jones, and Sunny Hostin look bush league.

It takes a special kind of mind to wake up on March 24 and randomly demand parents of black children cease association with Santa Claus.