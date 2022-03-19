in Olympics

Biological Females Rise Up, Beat Lia Thomas & Yale’s Transgender Swimmer In National Championship Race

updated

Six biological females and a transgender male finished ahead of Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 100-yard freestyle NCAA Championship race Saturday night in Atlanta. Thomas, who finished with a 48.18 after qualifying with a 47.37, is officially finished with college and can now focus on making the 2024 Olympic team.

Yale’s Iszac Henig, a transgender male who lost to Thomas in the Ivy League 100 freestyle championship race, swam a 47.32, good enough for a fifth-place tie with Louisville’s Gabi Albiero.

Gretchen Walsh, a 19-year-old native of Nashville, won the national championship with a personal best time of 46.05.

Lia Thomas 100 freestyle NCAA Championships
Lia Thomas finished last in the 100-yard freestyle A-final at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Atlanta / ESPN

Thomas’ collegiate career comes to a close with a national championship in the 500 freestyle which was a victory over three Olympic silver medalists — Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde — and a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle national championship race.

What’s next?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Thomas said it’ll be a trip to law school and training to make the 2024 Olympic women’s swimming team. Sports Illustrated’s Robert Sanchez, who wrote the feature on Thomas, says that Team USA will have no issue with Thomas making the team as long as the transgender rules on the books are met.

Lia Thomas walks to the blocks to swim the 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Comer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Lia Thomas

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here