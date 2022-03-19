Biological Females Rise Up, Beat Lia Thomas & Yale’s Transgender Swimmer In National Championship Race

Six biological females and a transgender male finished ahead of Penn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 100-yard freestyle NCAA Championship race Saturday night in Atlanta. Thomas, who finished with a 48.18 after qualifying with a 47.37, is officially finished with college and can now focus on making the 2024 Olympic team.

Yale’s Iszac Henig, a transgender male who lost to Thomas in the Ivy League 100 freestyle championship race, swam a 47.32, good enough for a fifth-place tie with Louisville’s Gabi Albiero.

Gretchen Walsh, a 19-year-old native of Nashville, won the national championship with a personal best time of 46.05.

Thomas’ collegiate career comes to a close with a national championship in the 500 freestyle which was a victory over three Olympic silver medalists — Emma Weyant, Erica Sullivan and Brooke Forde — and a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle national championship race.

What’s next?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Thomas said it’ll be a trip to law school and training to make the 2024 Olympic women’s swimming team. Sports Illustrated’s Robert Sanchez, who wrote the feature on Thomas, says that Team USA will have no issue with Thomas making the team as long as the transgender rules on the books are met.