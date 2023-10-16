Bills RB Damien Harris Doing Well Following Primetime Scare

Videos by OutKick

Damien Harris is out of the hospital following a scary on-field scene at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Multiple reports confirmed Harris was back home Monday after being evaluated for a neck injury and possible concussion.

The update came as a relief after Harris went down on a routine tackle by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and required medical personnel to assist. Harris eventually regained full movement.

Harris gets hit hard. Ambulance was brought out on the field and are currently evaluating him. #NYGvsBUF pic.twitter.com/bSDK89Sdqb — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 16, 2023

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Damien Harris #22 of the Buffalo Bills is helped by athletic trainers before being taken away in an ambulance after an injury in the second quarter of a game against the New York Giants at Highmark Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

An ambulance carried Harris off the field. Harris gave the crowd at Highmark Stadium a thumbs-up before leaving on the ambulance.

The Sunday Night Football broadcast noted that the scene reminded viewers of the on-field ambulance call for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2. Hamlin was on the Bills’ sideline as medical personnel loaded Harris onto the ambulance, in apparent emotion over his teammate’s injury.

Damar Hamlin, watching his Buffalo Bills teammate Damien Harris, w the same initials, being taken away in an ambulance. So tragic. I bet he’s having flashbacks. Gy, I wonder what could possibly cause such a thing. I’m sure it’s a all big ole coincidence. pic.twitter.com/vWLm0b4qFt — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) October 16, 2023

The fifth-year running back signed with Buffalo this offseason after four seasons with the New England Patriots.

Harris went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s primetime win by the Bills, 14-9. He played a complementary role to starting RB James Cook.

