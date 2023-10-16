Bills RB Damien Harris Doing Well Following Primetime Scare

Videos by OutKick
Damien Harris is out of the hospital following a scary on-field scene at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Multiple reports confirmed Harris was back home Monday after being evaluated for a neck injury and possible concussion.
The update came as a relief after Harris went down on a routine tackle by Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and required medical personnel to assist. Harris eventually regained full movement.
READ: AMBULANCE REQUESTED FOR BILLS RB DAMIEN HARRIS
An ambulance carried Harris off the field. Harris gave the crowd at Highmark Stadium a thumbs-up before leaving on the ambulance.
The Sunday Night Football broadcast noted that the scene reminded viewers of the on-field ambulance call for Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2. Hamlin was on the Bills’ sideline as medical personnel loaded Harris onto the ambulance, in apparent emotion over his teammate’s injury.
The fifth-year running back signed with Buffalo this offseason after four seasons with the New England Patriots.
Harris went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s primetime win by the Bills, 14-9. He played a complementary role to starting RB James Cook.
