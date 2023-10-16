Ambulance Requested For Bills RB Damien Harris, Gives Thumbs Up After Frightening Scene

updated

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris went down with an apparent injury in the second quarter, requiring a spineboard stretcher and an ambulance to take him off the field at Highmark Stadium.

Harris provided an encouraging sign before departing the field, giving a thumbs up as players prayed and fans from both teams quietly waited for a response on the field.

Harris went down on a routine tackle from New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. An in-game report from NBC said the Bills runner suffered a neck injury.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was emotional on the Bills sideline as Harris remained immobile on the field. The scene was reminiscent of Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

According to the NBC-SNF broadcast, Harris showed movement in his arms and legs after leaving the game and is being driven to a local hospital for further testing.

