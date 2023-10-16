Ambulance Requested For Bills RB Damien Harris, Gives Thumbs Up After Frightening Scene

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris went down with an apparent injury in the second quarter, requiring a spineboard stretcher and an ambulance to take him off the field at Highmark Stadium.

Harris provided an encouraging sign before departing the field, giving a thumbs up as players prayed and fans from both teams quietly waited for a response on the field.

Harris went down on a routine tackle from New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke. An in-game report from NBC said the Bills runner suffered a neck injury.

Harris gets hit hard. Ambulance was brought out on the field and are currently evaluating him. #NYGvsBUF pic.twitter.com/bSDK89Sdqb — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 16, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was emotional on the Bills sideline as Harris remained immobile on the field. The scene was reminiscent of Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest on Jan. 2.

According to the NBC-SNF broadcast, Harris showed movement in his arms and legs after leaving the game and is being driven to a local hospital for further testing.

Damar Hamlin with all the real, deep emotions about what he went through back on January 2, with his Bills teammate Damien Harris on the ground, in the latest frightening #NFL injury 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ufaHBNZMrd — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) October 16, 2023

Damien Harris left the game in an ambulance after suffering an apparent injury.



He gave a thumbs up as he left the field 🙏 pic.twitter.com/POReZIPm5B — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2023

Check back with OutKick for updates.