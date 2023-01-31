Billionaire Gifted Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham Courtside Seats To Watch Syracuse Lose On Monday

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has a lot on his plate over the next two weeks as he gears up to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

That doesn’t mean that his schedule is too full to catch some hoops courtside with teammate Brandon Graham. However, seeing the two show up at a Syracuse-UVA game left people confused.

Neither one of those guys seemed to have a tie to either team. Hurts hails from Texas and played college ball at Alabama and Okalhoma. Meanwhile, Graham is from Detroit and played at Michigan.

So then what would’ve drawn them to an Orange-Cavaliers game?

Free tickets.

As it turns out, the guy to the left of Hurts is Adam Weitsman. Yes, the Adam Weitsman, owner and CEO of Upstate Shredding-Weitsman Recycling. Weitsman’s scrap metal processing business reportedly hauls in a staggering $750 million per season. He’s taking some of that money and putting it into Syracuse athletics.

Hurts and Graham are far from Weitsman’s first guests to Orange games. They’re not even his first high-profile NFL guests. He once hosted Tom Brady and Julian Edelman.

Last month, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills hit up a game as Weitsman’s guests.

It’s not just football players who have caught a game with Weitsman. He has also hosted the likes of Jimmy Fallon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Allen Iverson.

Hurst and Graham will want their next game to go better than Syracuse’s meeting with UVA. They fell to the No. 6 Cavaliers, 67-62.

