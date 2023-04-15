Billie Jean King Inaccurately Goes After Ron DeSantis During Florida Event

Videos by OutKick

Tennis legend Billie Jean King went after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during an appearance at an event on Friday.

As the host of the Billie Jean King Cup in Delray Beach, King spoke at a press conference before the event. She took some time to praise young tennis star Coco Gauff for her political activism during the summer of 2020.

But she also took some time to, unsurprisingly, inaccurately criticize Ron DeSantis.

King wore a rainbow watch band on an Apple Watch and held it up, saying: “We must be bothering him. I have my rainbow watch on today.”

She continued, according to The Palm Beach Post, saying that she’s “very big on inclusion.”

“I think it’s sad,” King explained. “I’m very big on inclusion, everybody being their authentic self. If you heard my personal journey, which I thought I was straight, I realized later in life I wasn’t. I had to figure out who am I, who is my authentic self. Going through that journey just for me personally, the important thing is to be welcoming to everyone.”

Except the Florida law is, of course, designed to ensure that children from kindergarten to third grade receive appropriate educational materials. It has nothing to do with anyone not being “included” or prevented from becoming their “authentic self.”

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA – APRIL 14: Tennis legend Billie Jean King looks on before the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier match between United States and Austria at Delray Beach Tennis Center on April 14, 2023 in Delray Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images for ITF)

King Continues a Run Of Inaccuracies

Naturally, she wasn’t done making inaccurate representations of the Florida bill. She then said that Ron DeSantis likely has gay relatives he doesn’t know about it.

“I have no control over what the governor is doing,” King continued. “He probably has gay kids in his family. He’ll say he doesn’t probably, but I bet he does. Most people have gay relatives, even if they don’t know it.”

Even if that were true, it would have no bearing on whether or not it’s appropriate for young children to receive inappropriate lessons in schools.

Nor would it have any bearing on whether or not children are able to consent to gender transitions, or the competitive fairness of biological males in women’s sports.

READ: RON DESANTIS RIGHTLY CALLS LIA THOMAS ‘A FRAUD’

King closed by revealing the hypocrisy of her political viewpoints.

“I’m about inclusion. I think you should have different people on the (school) board. Shouldn’t just be the people like you, that look like you, think like you. I think it’s important to have people who think differently. That’s how you really win. You get great ideas from so many different sources in life. It’s really important to be open I think to people,” she said.

Except that’s the polar opposite of what progressives have done. They’ve stacked school boards, educational institutions, corporate board rooms and teacher’s unions with ideological conformity.

If there were more actual ideological diversity in these areas, many of the insane progressive policies and initiatives would be stopped before implementation.

What King actually means is that she wants school boards made up of those who have different racial or ethnic backgrounds but share a common liberal viewpoint and vision for the world.

That’s why she went after Ron DeSantis for common sense legislation. He thinks differently than her, something that to the left can’t be tolerated or encouraged.