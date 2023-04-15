Ted Cruz Rips Bud Light For Being Tone Deaf, Not Understanding Customers

Videos by OutKick

Senator Ted Cruz had some harsh words recently for Bud Light and other woke corporations.

Bud Light has been in the crosshairs of cultural debate in recent weeks after their unbelievably ill-advised partnership with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Backlash has been so severe that the company’s had to rethink its entire marketing and partnership strategy.

And Cruz perfectly identified the problem with the company’s decision making process, or lack thereof.

“It is an amazing phenomenon how woke corporations have decided that their customers are idiots, that they look down on their customers,” he said on his “Verdict” podcast.

“We’re seeing big business after big business embrace the radical left, embrace a left-wing agenda in this case someone who’s transgender, put them forth as the spokesperson for Bud Light,” Cruz continued. “When I saw this whole thing, my first thought was, ‘Have they ever met a typical Bud Light drinker?’”

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 24: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” in Hart Building on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Bud Light Statement Totally Avoids Responsibility

Cruz’s sentiments hit the nail on the head. Modern corporations have completely abandoned their own customers to prioritize the desires of progressive activists.

When there is a backlash, they issue pathetic, non-apology apologies.

Companies have decided that they’re fine offending the right, as long as they don’t run afoul of the left’s Current Thing demands.

Corporate executives overwhelmingly lean left on social issues, believing that pledging allegiance to progressives buys them protection.

Cruz has identified the same issue, but believes the Bud Light backlash is different.

“By the way we saw this with the NFL. The NFL likewise looks down on the typical fan who goes to an NFL game,” he explained. “And I gotta say it’s making people pissed off. What’s interesting is the backlash in a lot of instances, it seems that the right is not very good at boycotts. And so companies feel they can do this with impunity. This Bud Light issue is getting some real traction it seems to me. And the phrase, ‘Go woke, Go broke.’ Listen, I think this has gone beyond just Twitter to people saying, ‘You know what, there are other beers on the market.’”

The left is accustomed to getting their way, without complaint or pushback. Maybe if there is a positive from this embarrassing ad campaign, it’ll be helping the right realize companies hate them.