Ron DeSantis Rightly Calls Lia Thomas ‘A Fraud’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis identified Lia Thomas as a “fraud.”

“It is wrong to have a swimmer compete for three years on the men’s swim team, switch to the women’s team and win the women’s national championship,” DeSantis said to cheers during a speech at Liberty University in Virginia on Friday.

“That is a fraud. That is wrong,” DeSantis said of Thomas.

Lia, formerly known as Will, is the poster child for trans athletes. He has used his male body parts to topple females in swim competitions.

Last year, Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA national championship after winning the women’s 500-yard freestyle.

Keyword: women’s.

Thomas topped Florida native, Olympic silver medalist, and actual woman Emma Weyant in the event. That said, DeSantis later signed a proclamation declaring Weyant the true winner.

Weyant has since transferred to the University of Florida.

It would seem as if Ron DeSantis is the most pro-woman governor going, standing up for their right to compete against only women.

Bet you haven’t seen that headline in the New York Times.

DeSantis gives a political speech at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, April 1, 2023 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

“It is also wrong for physicians to perform sex change on minors”

The inclusion of Thomas in female competition has put women at a disadvantage to which they cannot overcome.

Moreover, the women have had to change next to Thomas as he roams around the locker room naked, exposing his male body parts.

Later in his speech, DeSantis noted that Florida has banned puberty blockers and sex-change surgeries for minors.

“It is also wrong for physicians to pump minors with puberty blockers or to perform sex change operations on them,” he said. “And now in Florida, physicians who do those things will lose their medical license.”

Trans issues project to be a chief talking point ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Should he run, DeSantis will have a story to tell with his efforts on the matter.