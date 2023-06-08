Bill Murray Reportedly Dating “Milkshake” Singer Nearly 30 Years Younger Than Him

Videos by OutKick

Multiple outlets are reporting that comedy legend Bill Murray is dating singer Kelis.

He’s 72 she’s 43.

That’s — subtract 3, carry the one — a 29-year age difference.

But hey, age is just a number, Ask Al Pacino.

According to The US Sun, Murray has been spotted at several of Kelis’s shows recently and was spotted at the side of the stage when she performed in London last weekend. London is also, coincidentally where Murray is reportedly shooting a sequel to Ghostbusters.

If the name Kelis doesn’t ring a bell, one of her songs certainly will.

Yes, that Kelis. The one whose milkshake brought the boys to the yard.

Sources told The US Sun that the two were staying at the hotel and have “getting close for a while.”

“They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.

It’s an unlikely pairing if The US Sun‘s reporting is to be believed. It hasn’t been too long since Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died after battling cancer. He was just 37. Meanwhile, Murray’s estranged wife died in 2021.

The SNL alum and Caddyshack star has six kids including Luke Murray, an assistant basketball coach for UConn.

This has been a wild time for again movie stars. We’ve got this report about Bill Murray coming soon after news that both Robert De Niro and the aforementioned Al Pacino were having kids at the ages of 79 and 83 respectively.

If this is true, good for Bill Murray.

Score another for the old guys.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle