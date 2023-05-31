Hollywood Legend Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Baby With Super Pregnant 29-Year-Old Girlfriend, Noor Alfallah

Videos by OutKick

Hoo-ah! Al Pacino’s still serving heat.

The legendary Hollywood actor was apparently ‘in production’ last summer after news broke on Tuesday that he’s expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 19: Al Pacino attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

A rep confirmed the news to TMZ late Tuesday.

‘Paterno’ Actor Al Pacino Gets Paternal

Alfallah isn’t just preggers with the 83-year-old’s baby … she could be delivering any day now. News of the pregnancy noted that Alfallah is already eight months into her pregnancy. News of their relationship first appeared in April 2022, coincidentally.

Noor Alfallah is best known for her work as a film producer under a Sony subsidiary, Lynda Obst Productions. She previously dated famed ‘Stones singer Mick Jagger, suggesting Alfallah prefers her men seasoned.

While it’s good to know that the Scent of a Woman still works for Pacino in his 80s, the age gap between these two is pretty gnarly.

To think that Pacino’s third baby mama was born when the actor was 54 can either be upsetting or seen as hope for any distinguished silver fox out there to keep casting that net, even when you feel past your prime.

Al Pacino has three other kids with two different mothers. Two of Al Pacino’s children were with memorable “Vacation” bombshell, Beverly D’Angelo.

On the screen or in the sheets, the “Dick Tracy” star is going strong. Congrats to the legend!

Quick Top 5 Al Pacino Movies Ever:

Heat The Godfather Part II Dog Day Afternoon Serpico Scent of a Woman

(Honorable mention: Pacino’s cameo in Jack & Jill.)