Bill Murray’s Alley-Oop Reaction Goes Viral During UConn’s Beatdown Of Arkansas

Bill Murray was in classic form Thursday night watching UConn hammer Arkansas.

The Huskies absolutely destroyed the Razorbacks 88-65 in the Sweet 16, but that might not have been the real show for fans watching on TV.

Murray, whose son Luke is a coach at UConn, had a hilarious reaction to a big alley-oop being thrown down during the first half.

Bill Murray LOVES this alley oop from @UConnMBB 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2ehcLGg5bA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2023

Bill Murray is an awesome guy.

Bill Murray is a very popular guy, and it’s for all the right reasons. He’s starred in some of the best movies ever made, including “Ghostbusters,” “Caddyshack” and “Groundhog Day.”

The fact he shows up to support his son’s basketball team just makes Murray even that much cooler of a guy.

He marches to the beat of his own drum, and when he sees a big play, he’s going to react however he sees fit. In this case, he moved his hands around in a fashion that needed to be seen to be believed.

Bill Murray goes viral during UConn/Arkansas Sweet 16 game. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Murray also tried to get UConn coach Dan Hurley to pop his shirt off after the monster win. You couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

Bill Murray telling Dan Hurley to take his shirt off after @UConnMBB advanced to the Elite 8 😂#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/1lzpbtoXNM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

This also isn’t the first time Murray has gone viral for his reactions during a college basketball game. When his son was on staff at Xavier, he attended the Musketeers/Wisconsin second round game in 2016.

When the Badgers won a buzzer beater, Murray looked like the most stunned human on the planet. He literally meme’d himself.

Stunned Bill Murray is stunned pic.twitter.com/pEe01SuJjo — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 21, 2016

Now, the Huskies have a matchup with Gonzaga for a trip to the Final Four on the line. Something tells me Bill Murray will, once again, show up and show out to support his son.