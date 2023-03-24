King of Golf John Daily In Attendance To Watch His Arkansas Hogs Take On UCONN

Videos by OutKick

The Sweet Sixteen tipped off on Thursday, and the marquee matchup to keep an eye on is the semifinal game between Arkansas and UCONN.

Live from Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, golfing legend John Daly — in a bone-white beard and Arkansas polo — Daly locked in his pick with a cool delivery and wag of the finger.

Man, myth, Arkansas legend… John Daly. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Fox College Hoops’ John Fanta caught up with the golfing maverick to lock in his pick. Needless to say, Daly’s all in on his alma mater.

“Hogs are gonna win,” Daly said, expecting a hellish evening for the Huskies.

Checking in with John Daly ahead of UConn/Arkansas: pic.twitter.com/ADbfDELBVj — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 23, 2023

Through one half, it’s UCONN that’s been on. The Huskies have maintained a double-digit lead for the majority of the period. Arkansas goes into the half, down 46-29.

Surely it will take a Miyagi-like move at halftime by John Daly to wake up Arkansas.

After dethroning the one-seeded Kansas Jayhawks last week, the eighth-seeded Razorbacks are riding the high momentum. Meanwhile, No. 4 UCONN enters the game after handily beating St. Mary’s on Sunday.

Donovan Clingan #32 of UCONN drives to the basket against Anthony Black #0 (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Eric Musselman of the Arkansas Razorbacks is seen on the bench during a timeout. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives against Joey Calcaterra #3 of the Connecticut Huskies during the first half (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Following Saturday’s upset win over the Jayhawks, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman shared that he frequently speaks with Daly to receive tips on keeping it cool on the big stage.

Now’s the time to put that advice to practice.