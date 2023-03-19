Arkansas Coach, March Madman Eric Musselman Is Getting Advice From Golf Legend John Daly

Videos by OutKick

Call Eric Musselman what you want, the Arkansas Razorbacks coach knows how to pull off an upset win and get electric in his post-victory celebrations.

The original style of college basketball coach lends some help from golfing legend and cigs enthusiast, John Daly.

From ripping shirts to ripping darts, Musselman and Daly have been in each other’s ear over the March Madness action.

After Saturday night’s stunning win by the No. 8 Razorbacks, where they toppled the first-seeded Kansas Jayhawks, Musselman shared Daly’s wise counsel, including a unique way of improving Arkansas’ free-throw shooting.

It was valuable advice from the Razorbacks superfan.

“He tried calling me, got a couple texts already,” Musselman said, as relayed by OutKick’s Trey Wallace.

“Before we hit the plane I’ll try to call John. You know, he’s been texting me even drills. Like he wanted our guys to get a putter out and hit a ball into a cup.

“We haven’t tried it yet, luckily we’ve been making foul shots. But I know the state of Arkansas is on fire right now and I know John Daly’s pretty pumped up too.”

Arkansas Advances To Sweet Sixteen

Musselman’s comments on Daly came second to his viral postgame celebration. Coach Muscle-man ran over to the Arkansas section and tore off his shirt, hyping up the crowd after the Razorbacks won, 72-71.

Arkansas advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating the Bill Self-less Jayhawks. The Kansas coach missed the Round of 32 matchup against the Razorbacks due to a recent heart procedure.

“That’s such an unbelievable win for our program,” Musselman added. “I keep telling people that we’re getting better. Not many teams can get better this time of year. I’ve never been prouder of a team like tonight.”

Don’t sleep on Arkansas as they press onward with their sage coaching tandem of Musselman and Daly.

