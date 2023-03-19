Eric Musselman Goes Full Hulk Hogan After No. 8 Arkansas Stuns No. 1 Kansas In NCAA Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Arkansas got hot in the second half and it paid off tremendously, which left Eric Musselman topless following the win. The No. 8 Razorbacks delivered the knockout blow to No.1 Kansas– last year’s national champion — and have secured a spot in the Sweet-Sixteen.

Following the game, Eric Musselman headed straight for the Arkansas section, taking off his shirt and celebrating the upset win with his fans. This isn’t new for Musselman, who has made it a habit of going full Hulkamania following big wins.

Eric Musselman went straight for the crowd and goes full Hulk Hogan pic.twitter.com/ibqxiIuC5L — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 18, 2023

But tonight against Kansas, the win was so much sweeter. After being down by twelve points, the Razorbacks fought their way back into the game, finally putting it away in the final few seconds. A chaotic scene unfolded when the final buzzer went off inside the arena, sending fans into a frenzy, including the head coach.

In what turned out to be a massive afternoon for the SEC, Arkansas was the second team from the conference to secure a spot in the Sweet-Sixteen. If you’re one of those folks that look down upon the coach celebrating with his fans, I’d say you need some happiness in your life.

Anthony Black #0 and Davonte Davis #4 of the Arkansas Razorbacks celebrate after defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.

This turned out to be a monster day for Ricky Council IV, who finished the game with 21 points, while Davonte Davis put up 25 points in the win.

The Razorbacks will now head to Las Vegas, with a fantastic chance at making the Final Four after the upset win today.