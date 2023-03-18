Arkansas Fan Surprises Young Son With Tickets To NCAA Tournament After Clever Prank

updated

Videos by OutKick

There will be one Arkansas fan at the game tonight against Kansas who had no idea he’d be in attendance yesterday. Thanks to good grades and a huge heart, a trip to the NCAA Tournament was rewarded by his family.

Sitting at a local breakfast spot, the young kid thought he was in trouble for not having ‘perfect’ grades, but it turns out his day was about to change. His father had a perfect plan for the young Arkansas fan as he snacked on a burrito. It started off very serious, with his father discussing his school work, but his attitude was about to change.

In one of the best videos I’ve seen lately, the kid is preparing to get in trouble when his father pulled out the biggest surprise. He started the conversation by saying they wouldn’t be able to watch the Arkansas-Kansas game on television today, but after a few tense moments, told him why.

@laurenstadler

Jude asked for donations for his birthday this year (instead of gifts) so that he could throw a party for kids at a local shelter we volunteer at. His favorite team is playing in the NCAA Tournament today so his dad surprised him with tickets to the game. This is what it’s all about. #givingback #kindness #kidsgivingback #marchmadness #razorbacks #razorbacksbasketball #superfan #karma #ncaa #surprisegift #foryou #fyp

♬ original sound – Lauren Stadler

The pair would be going to the Arkansas game, not watching it on television. To the surprise of the young kid, he quickly mushes into an emotional wreck, as he gives his mom a huge hug.

If this isn’t the best video of the NCAA Tournament, I don’t know what is. Not only did this young man get good grades in school, he also recently asked for donations to the local shelter he volunteers at, instead of gifts for his birthday.

In a funny moment, the father says they will stick around for the second game to cheer against Texas.

Hopefully this kid and his father have a wonderful time at the NCAA Tournament. We could all take a lesson from this youngster.

ArkansasKansasNCAA TournamentRazorbacksTexas

Written by Trey Wallace

Trey Wallace is the host of The Trey Wallace Podcast that focuses on a mixture of sports, culture, entertainment along with his perspective on everything from College Football to the College World Series.

Wallace has been covering college sports for 15 years, starting off while attending the University of South Alabama. He’s broken some of the biggest college stories including the Florida football “Credit Card Scandal” along with the firing of Jim McElwin and Kevin Sumlin. Wallace also broke one of the biggest stories in college football in 2020 around the NCAA investigation into recruiting violations against Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Wallace also appears on radio across seven different states breaking down that latest news in college sports.

Leave a Reply