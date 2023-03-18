Arkansas Fan Surprises Young Son With Tickets To NCAA Tournament After Clever Prank

Videos by OutKick

There will be one Arkansas fan at the game tonight against Kansas who had no idea he’d be in attendance yesterday. Thanks to good grades and a huge heart, a trip to the NCAA Tournament was rewarded by his family.

Sitting at a local breakfast spot, the young kid thought he was in trouble for not having ‘perfect’ grades, but it turns out his day was about to change. His father had a perfect plan for the young Arkansas fan as he snacked on a burrito. It started off very serious, with his father discussing his school work, but his attitude was about to change.

In one of the best videos I’ve seen lately, the kid is preparing to get in trouble when his father pulled out the biggest surprise. He started the conversation by saying they wouldn’t be able to watch the Arkansas-Kansas game on television today, but after a few tense moments, told him why.

The pair would be going to the Arkansas game, not watching it on television. To the surprise of the young kid, he quickly mushes into an emotional wreck, as he gives his mom a huge hug.

If this isn’t the best video of the NCAA Tournament, I don’t know what is. Not only did this young man get good grades in school, he also recently asked for donations to the local shelter he volunteers at, instead of gifts for his birthday.

In a funny moment, the father says they will stick around for the second game to cheer against Texas.

Hopefully this kid and his father have a wonderful time at the NCAA Tournament. We could all take a lesson from this youngster.