Bikini Farmer Wants To Start An Army Of Bikini Farmers To Infiltrate The Agricultural Scene

The Bikini Farmer, as she calls herself, has an idea that will forever change the agriculture world. If she’s able to pull it off, that is. She isn’t just aiming for a little social media success for herself, either.

The TikToker with more than 15.2k followers is looking to start an army — an army of bikini farmers that will infiltrate the entire agricultural scene.

In a video she posted responding to someone claiming to the be “original bikini farmer,” she suggested forming the army. She said, “I freaking love that. And what do you say we start like a whole army of bikini farmers?”

“Just like infiltrate the agricultural scene, chicks in bikinis just getting shit done on the farm.”

Is the agricultural scene ready for that? If I had to guess, I’d say definitely not. The world of influencing, on the other hand, is more than ready. In fact, The Bikini Farmer is far from the only one hitting the farm without overalls and boots.

There’s even a World’s No. 1 Ranked Farming Influencer out there. Her name is Harriet Moss, and The Bikini Famer has some work to do if she wants to compete with her.

It’s never been a better time to be an influencer. In the early days of social media when Instagram models were first starting to get noticed, there weren’t as many ways to stand out and separate yourself from everyone else.

The strategy was a fairly simple one: Look hot, snap a few pics, upload them to Instagram and go about your day. The people saw the work, and everything took care of itself from there.

The World Of Farming Might Never Be The Same

Nowadays, with the emergence of influencing across multiple social media platforms, it’s much easier to turn a passion or hobby into a legit influencing business. But you have to break through algorithms and deal with the possibility of being shadowbanned.

And just because you’ve found your lane doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of competition. The Bikini Farmer has found her lane, but if she’s hoping to climb the ranks, she’ll have to make a lot more noise on social media.

Calling for an army of a bikini farmers is a good way to do that. But calling for an army and actually putting one together are two very different things.