Biden Tells LSU Women’s Team He Has Four Granddaughters, He Actually Has Five

Now, it’s not the least bit surprising that President Joe Biden forgets things. Like, practically all the time. Where he is, who other people are, whether or not they’ve died. The guy’s mind isn’t so much a steel trap as it is a broken Trapper Keeper with pages spilling out.

However, it continues to be disgusting how the President continues to ignore one of his grandchildren, a daughter his ne’er-do-well son Hunter had out of wedlock.

The latest instance of this happening came on Friday when he met with the National Championship-winning LSU Women’s basketball team.

During the meeting, Biden talked a bit about how far women’s sports have come, which is ironic, since members of his own party are trying to undo a lot of that.

JUST IN: While hosting the LSU Tigers Women's Basketball Team, President Biden says "I've got four granddaughters," when in reality he has five. pic.twitter.com/NmyW4pMVR6 — Forbes (@Forbes) May 26, 2023

“The way in which women’s sports have come along is just incredible,” he said. “And it’s not just in sports it’s across the board, in every single thing.

“And it’s really neat to see, since I’ve got four granddaughters.”

Hold the phone, Joe. You’ve got five granddaughters.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hold up custom-made LSU Tigers jerseys moments after he tried to pretend one of their granddaughters doesn’t exist. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The President And The White House Really Want People To Forget About Hunter’s Out-Of-Wedlock Daughter

Now, this is a tough one for Biden’s White House staff who have been Weekend At Bernie-ing him for years to talk their way out of. Chalking this up to a lapse in memory isn’t a good look, but perhaps an even worse look is to try arguing that he was right.

This isn’t the first time Biden has incorrectly given the number of grandkids he has. Back in April, Biden told reporters, “I have six grandchildren. I am crazy about them. I speak to them every single day.”

He has 7. Isn’t it interesting that he’s always off by 1? That’s the number of daughters his son Hunter is trying to distance himself from too.

Weird.

The little girl that Hunter is trying everything he can to distance himself from, including asking that she not be allowed to use the Biden last name, still counts as one of his grandchildren, whether they like it or not.

And, frankly, the lengths they’re trying to go to ignore her are pretty disgusting and sad. No kid deserves that.

