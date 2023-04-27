No, Joe Biden, You Have 7 Grandkids. Hunter Knocked Up A Stripper

Videos by OutKick

“I have six grandchildren. I am crazy about them. I speak to them every single day.”

Those are the words of President Joe Biden to a sea of reporters on Thursday.

Those words are also not accurate. They are purposely dishonest.

Joe Biden has seven grandchildren. But he only acknowledges six of them. He excludes a 4-year-old daughter who his son Hunter fathered with a stripper named Lunden Roberts.

Her name is Navy.

Joe Biden admits he's not the one in charge…



…and he gets confused about how many grandkids he has and where they are.



He and his handlers definitely don't want you to know about the stripper that Hunter knocked up. pic.twitter.com/GsLnEpgRM7 — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) April 27, 2023

Joe has repeatedly told said lie since the birth of the girl in 2018.

“How many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids in the last seven months? I’ve got six of them,” Joe said in 2020.

“Two of them are my deceased son’s boys, they live – children, a boy and a girl – they live not far from me…I bribe them with Häagen-Dazs bars.”

The president is not alone. The first son is also trying to distance himself from the child.

In January, Hunter asked a judge to block his 4-year-old daughter from taking his surname. He claimed using “Biden” would only stoke criticism.

In addition, Hunter would like to support the child less. Last Friday, his baby mama asked an Arkansas court to jail Huner for failing to turn over s financial records as required in her lawsuit over child support payments.

A subsequent report from Miranda Devine in the New York Post says Hunter is believed to be hiding out at the White House to evade legal papers from the stripper who raises his girl.

Roberts claims Hunter, 53, is “flaunting the dignity and authority of the court” by failing to provide “one single item or word [of] discovery” and says, “This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders.” Roberts, 32, had to get a court-ordered paternity test to prove Navy was Hunter’s, and last year Hunter applied to have his monthly support payments reduced.

Perhaps for those reasons, Joe does not acknowledge Navy. Perhaps he’s ashamed.

Either way, denying a child’s existence can be traumatizing. Particularly when from the President of the United States.

Joe frames it as if she’s less worthy. As if her life is a burden to the family.

She’s not. Hunter is the burden.

It’s not Navy’s fault that Hunter is knocking up strangers in his 50s.

Can you imagine if Don Jr. or Eric impregnated a professional sex object, tried to deny taking a DNA test, and their father tried to bury the child’s existence?

It’d lead the New York Times. CNN would deploy the hysteric BREAKING NEWS chyron. Women’s groups would protest in angst.

Yet because it’s the Biden family, and the deadbeat punk Hunter is the center of the matter — their treatment of the girl goes mostly uncovered.

Joe Biden denying a seventh grandchild is one of the rare lies he’s telling on purpose, and not on account of his cognitive decline.