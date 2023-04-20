Whistleblower Claims IRS Is Improperly Protecting Hunter Biden For Political Purposes

Videos by OutKick

Hunter Biden’s behavior may finally become a major problem for Joe Biden.

The media and tech companies collaborated to ensure they censored concerning revelations from Hunter’s laptop before the 2020 election.

READ: HUNTER BIDEN SUING REPAIR SHOP BASICALLY CONFIRMS WHAT WE ALREADY KNEW, LAPTOP IS REAL

But this time, the scandal may be so big that even Biden’s media allies won’t be able to ignore it.

Lawyer Mark Lytle sent a letter Wednesday to members of the House of Representatives and the Senate explaining that he represents a high ranking IRS official.



His client has been an integral part of an “ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” according to the letter.

Fox News confirmed that the subject of the investigation is, in fact, Hunter Biden.

The letter also states that the whistleblower has made internal disclosures that “contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee.”

Most importantly, those disclosures revolve around investigators ignoring “clear conflicts of interest.” As well as revelations of preferential, politically motivated treatment leading to normal protocols and procedures being pushed aside.

In short, the whistleblower is alleging that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax dealings has been intentionally mishandled to protect President Biden.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. President Joe Biden embraces his family First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley after being sworn in during his inauguation on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden Investigation Could Prove Problematic For Joe Biden

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, explained to Fox News that this revelation shows apparent improper behavior from the Biden administration.

“The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability has been following the Bidens’ tangled web of complex corporate and financial records. It’s clear from our investigation that Hunter and other members of the Biden family engaged in deceptive, shady business schemes to avoid scrutiny as they made millions from foreign adversaries like China,” he said. “We’ve been wondering all along where the heck the DOJ and the IRS have been. Now it appears the Biden administration may have been working overtime to prevent the Bidens from facing consequences.”

With the 2024 election season rapidly approaching, wrong-doing exposed by a whistleblower could become extremely problematic for Joe Biden.

If the allegations are accurate and substantial, there could significant consequences and further investigations. Especially as Republicans now control the House of Representatives.

To this point, Hunter Biden’s obvious issues, potential financial problems and alleged tax evasion hasn’t hurt the president. In part because the media worked so hard to protect him.

But these allegations are a bombshell that will be impossible to ignore.

It’s stunning to imagine that the Biden family could benefit from “preferential treatment” and “politics improperly infecting decisions.” It’s hard to believe one of the country’s most powerful families whose politics are shared by the vast majority of government officials could be treated differently than other families under investigation.

Maybe, just maybe, this time will finally be enough to get the Attorney General to act correctly. Although based on further details from Just The News, it seems like the DOJ may be instrumental in protecting Hunter.

Shocking.