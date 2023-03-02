Ted Cruz Goes After Merrick Garland For Threats to Supreme Court Justices

Videos by OutKick

Ted Cruz on Wednesday essentially accused Attorney General Merrick Garland of politicizing the Justice Department. And he brought receipts.

The Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade was among the most important Supreme Court cases in recent memory.

And as a reaction, huge numbers of people decided that the proper response would be to illegally protest at the homes of the justices involved.

READ: ABORTION PROTESTORS MOB HOME OF SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

Despite the threats of violence against justices, Biden administration Attorney General Merrick Garland essentially failed to prosecute anyone involved.

During a recent Senate hearing, Cruz went after Garland for his decision, pointing out that his department failed to properly enforce the law.

“In the wake of the leak of the Dobbs decision. When rioters descended on the homes of six Supreme Court Justices, night after night after night, you did nothing. The department did nothing,” Cruz said.

Garland defended himself by saying that US Marshals make decisions on the ground. But Cruz rightfully pointed out that the Department of Justice could have brought cases under the law regardless.

When asked to say, yes or no, whether he had, Garland refused to answer.

“Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer’s no. You know it’s no. I know it’s no. Everyone in this hearing room knows it’s no. You’re not willing to answer a question! Have you brought a case under this statute, yes or no?” Cruz angrily asked.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 24: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” in Hart Building on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Cruz Grills Garland on DOJ Failures

The Senator made another excellent point when asking Garland why he failed to bring any cases under the statute protecting judges.

“I recognize you want to give a separate speech. How do you decide which statutes you enforce and which ones you don’t?” Cruz said.

It’s a valid question.

The protests at the homes of Supreme Court Justices were entirely unacceptable, and should have been prosecuted.

Under Garland, the Department of Justice has essentially decided that there should be two sets of rules, depending on political ideology.

When parents express concerns to school boards, Garland and the DOJ springs into action. When justices are threatened for doing their jobs? He lays off responsibility to US Marshals.

The double standards are obvious to anyone, except to Garland, of course.

It’s hard to even remember the Biden administration’s dramatic failures over the past 26 months. The border crisis, Afghanistan, ineffective, discriminatory and illegal COVID mandates – the list is endless.

But one of Biden’s most obvious mistakes was appointing Garland, who has purposefully moved the DOJ away from the impartial prosecutorial body it’s supposed to be.

His actions on parents, blind eye to left wing protestors, and endless deflections are endlessly disqualifying. And Cruz exposed that yet again on Wednesday.