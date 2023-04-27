Biden Said He Wants The Flyers To Win The Stanley Cup… They Aren’t Even In The Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

President Biden boldly declared that he hoped the Philadelphia Flyers would win this year’s Stanley Cup.

That’s news to the Flyers, considering they didn’t even make the damn playoffs. In fact, they finished second to last in the Metropolitan Division with an impressive 31-38-13 record!

The 80-year-old President once again proving that he loves to live by the mantra, “It’s better to say something, than to not say anything at all,” regardless of how dumb it comes across.

A kid asks Joe Biden who he's rooting for in the Stanley Cup playoffs and he says the Flyers, who did not in fact make the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/cOEeqNQiJ6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

After being asked – and clearly lying to a child about if he’s watching the Stanley Cup playoffs, Biden emphatically said that he does and that his favorite team to win it all is the Flyers.

The kid, who probably was like “Uhh… what?” said that he was rooting for the Devils, to which the President awkwardly said “that’s a good thing… okay!”

Oh, Joe.

Joe, Joe, Joe…

I thought you were a huge Philly fan! Heck, you even proudly announced that you married a Philadelphian!

Philly’s biggest fan is back! pic.twitter.com/bIBa17hBtI — Helles Lager (@HellesLager) April 27, 2023

NOT IDEAL!

Biden’s blunder is just the latest that the American people have come to expect.

Whether it’s forgetting how many states there are:

Joe Biden just said there are 54 states. pic.twitter.com/UUsJF2iRjX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 29, 2022

… or his difficulty understanding how the Internet works:

Joe Biden spelled out D-O-T that’s the . in an email address today. He really is Ron Burgandy. pic.twitter.com/e2LsosOTWG — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 17, 2022

… or numbers

Joe Biden says he wants to start his speech with just two words: “Made in America.” It just keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/BDAWfpT3gm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 7, 2022

But hey, maybe it’s good the Flyers aren’t in the playoffs.

After Biden’s busted NCAA basketball bracket – that he sent out AFTER the games had already started, they may not want to be jinxed!