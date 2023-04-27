Biden Said He Wants The Flyers To Win The Stanley Cup… They Aren’t Even In The Playoffs

President Biden boldly declared that he hoped the Philadelphia Flyers would win this year’s Stanley Cup.

That’s news to the Flyers, considering they didn’t even make the damn playoffs. In fact, they finished second to last in the Metropolitan Division with an impressive 31-38-13 record!

The 80-year-old President once again proving that he loves to live by the mantra, “It’s better to say something, than to not say anything at all,” regardless of how dumb it comes across.

After being asked – and clearly lying to a child about if he’s watching the Stanley Cup playoffs, Biden emphatically said that he does and that his favorite team to win it all is the Flyers.

The kid, who probably was like “Uhh… what?” said that he was rooting for the Devils, to which the President awkwardly said “that’s a good thing… okay!”

Oh, Joe.

Joe, Joe, Joe…

I thought you were a huge Philly fan! Heck, you even proudly announced that you married a Philadelphian!

NOT IDEAL!

Biden’s blunder is just the latest that the American people have come to expect.

Whether it’s forgetting how many states there are:

… or his difficulty understanding how the Internet works:

… or numbers

But hey, maybe it’s good the Flyers aren’t in the playoffs.

After Biden’s busted NCAA basketball bracket – that he sent out AFTER the games had already started, they may not want to be jinxed!

