Joe Biden Releases His March Madness Bracket After First-Round Games Tip Off, May Not Know How Time Works

For some reason, it’s become a tradition for the President of the United States to fill out a March Madness bracket. Joe Biden filled out his NCAA Tournament bracket on Thursday but did so after first-round games already tipped off.

This isn’t a surprising move at all for a President who legitimately gets lost on stages. In fact, it’s so on-brand for Biden to share his bracket after games had already started we may need to question if this was intentional so people would take a break from rightfully yelling about inflation, at least for a split second.

Biden’s bracket was shared on Twitter at 12:34 PM ET on Thursday. The first game of the tournament between West Virginia and Maryland tipped off at 12:15 PM ET.

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament.



I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Obviously, Biden himself didn’t put together this graphic or even hit send on this tweet, but that doesn’t make it any less ridiculous.

As for Biden’s picks for his bracket, he went pretty heavily chalk outside of taking a few 11 seeds in the opening round. The biggest upset he has is Virginia knocking off No. 1 seed Alabama in the sweet sixteen.

His Final Four consists of Arizona, Marquette, Texas, and Kansas with the Wildcats knocking off the Jayhawks in the national title game.

There was no way Biden was going to have Kansas, a red state, winning the national championship over blue state Arizona.

