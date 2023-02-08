Joe Biden Forgets When The Super Bowl Is – Maybe Even The Name Of The Game Itself – During State Of The Union

Videos by OutKick

President Joe Biden made note of the Super Bowl during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night in an off-script moment, which predictably ended up being an embarrassing moment.

Less than 15 minutes into his speech filled with incomprehensible amounts of jibberish, President Biden seemed to forget when the Super Bowl was actually taking place.

Biden said that first lady Jill Biden would be going to the “game tomorrow” while looking at Chief Justice Roberts and saying “I may need a court order, she gets to go to the game tomorrow, ehh next week, I’ve got to stay home.”

The President’s “ehh, next week” comment was him clearly trying to cover himself after his brain flipped on realizing that he may have made a mistake.

His attempted save was a miss, however, given the fact that the Super Bowl will be played this Sunday.

You’ll also notice a lengthy pause before Biden says “the game,” which shows that he may have forgotten the actual name of the Super Bowl.

Joe Biden's #SOTU started off with him thinking the Super Bowl is "tomorrow" or "next week"



It's on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aMnJaHcm4T — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 8, 2023

The President will be happy to know – then probably quickly forget – that “the game” this Sunday will feature the Chiefs, who play in Kansas City. The Chiefs will be taking on the Eagles, who play in Philadelphia, which is a city in Pennsylvania not too far from the Delaware beach house you spend a lot of your time at, Mr. President.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris