Three Head-To-Head Wagers For The 2025 Masters

Since The Masters 2025 is a special occasion, I'm gambling a little more than regular PGA TOUR events. This year, I've been sticking to outright bets and a One-And-Done pick for my survivor league without dabbling in tournament matchups, finishing positions, and first-round leaders, so I don't lose too much money. Granted, that isn't exactly working because my golf betting sucks this season.

Nonetheless, The Masters is the perfect time to ramp it up. The 2025 NCAA Tournament is in the books, the NBA Playoffs don't start for another week, and football season is months away. I.e., golf is the only "game in town". However, because I'm less confident in the head-to-head wagers below, I'm only making "pizza bets" on them.

Best Bets for tournament matchups at The Masters 2025

These head-to-heads are at DraftKings and the odds are from Tuesday, April 8.

Keegan Bradley (-110) over Davis Thompson, risking 0.28 units (u).

over Davis Thompson, risking 0.28 units (u). Patrick Reed (-110) over Tony Finau, risking 0.28u.

over Tony Finau, risking 0.28u. Min Woo Lee (+100) over Tyrrell Hatton, risking 0.25u.

Keegan Bradley (-110) vs. Davis Thompson

Not only is Thompson making his Masters debut, but Augusta is a "second shot" golf course, and he ranks 95th on the PGA TOUR this season in Strokes Gained (SG): Approach (APP). Bradley's ball-striking, on the other hand, has been on point this year; he is 30th in SG: Off the Tee (OTT) and 25th in SG: APP.

Augusta has some of the toughest greens on TOUR, and Bradley has gained strokes putting in three straight Masters. Thompson is 144th in SG: Putting this season. Experience matters at Augusta, and Keegan has made the cut in seven of his eight Masters appearances, including a T23 in 2023 and a T22 last year.

The 2025 American Ryder Cup captain is 27th in the 2025 FedExCup standings (Thompson is 54th) and 15th in the Official World Golf Rankings (Thompson is 49th). Finally, Bradley has made the cut in all eight starts this year, and Thompson has missed three cuts in 10 tournaments.

Patrick Reed (-110) vs. Tony Finau

Reed won the green jacket in 2018 and plays well at the Masters regardless of his form. Over the last five years, Reed has finished T10 in 2020, T8 in 2021, T35 in 2022, T4 in 2023, and T12 in 2024. Whereas Finau finished T55 in 2020, T26 in 2021, T35 in 2022, T10 two years ago, and T38 last year.

Plus, Reed has gained strokes on the greens in every Masters over the last five years, while Finau has lost strokes putting in the last five Masters. Reed is a short-game wizard, and Finau is a ball-striker. Yet, Finau is 121st in SG: APP on TOUR this season and 151st in Par 5 scoring. Meaning, Finau doesn't have his A-game going into Augusta.

Lastly, Reed has been bet up to a -120 favorite at DraftKings at the time of writing. But, I gave him out on my OutKick Bets Podcast previewing the 2025 Masters at -110. It has to be "sharp action" because how much is the public betting a head-to-head between Reed and Finau? For the record, I bet Reed up to -130 over Finau at the 2025 Masters.

Min Woo Lee (+100) vs. Tyrrell Hatton

This is another matchup that I'm getting good "closing line value" on. When I made this bet Tuesday on the OutKick Bets Podcast, Lee was even money but moved up to -105 at DraftKings Wednesday evening. Regardless, Min Woo is bet-able up to -115 here because he is one of the most powerful drivers in the world and has an elite short-game.

For instance, Lee is third on TOUR this year in driving distance, seventh in SG: Around the Green, and fifth in SG: Putting. Min Woo is coming into the Masters in the best form after winning the Houston Open two weeks ago. Memorial Park Golf Course, where the Houston Open is played, is considered a comp course to Augusta because of its wide fairways and tricky green complexes.

Hatton has complained about Augusta in previous visits and averages -1.45 SG vs. his baseline expectation at the Masters in 28 career rounds, per DataGolf.com. He finished T9 last year but has two missed cuts in eight career Masters and has been outside the top-30 four times. Lee has a +0.37 SG vs. his baseline expectation in 10 career rounds at Augusta with a T22 last year, missed cut in 2023, and T14 in 2022.

