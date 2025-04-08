Paige Spiranac Has The Internet On Its Knees As She Checks In From Augusta

Paige Spiranac kicked off the week by dusting off her tiny green jacket and wishing everyone a "Happy Masters Week." It was the annual reminder, a tradition unlike any other if you will, that the golf world is making its way down to Augusta, Georgia.

It's one of the biggest weeks in golf, not only for the sport and the golfers, but for golf influencers too. A solid week during the Masters can put you on the map and let everyone know you belong with the best of the best.

I've said it before, but I'll say it again. I'm not a big golf guy. I can't tell you which golfer to keep an eye on heading into the tournament or what picks make sense.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

I am, however, a content guy. I can tell you if Paige is tossing out the green jacket and John Daly is posted up at Hooters, we're ready to roll from a content standpoint.

Nobody does golf content better than Paige does and the world's no. 1 golf influencer drove that point home on Tuesday as she casually checked in from Augusta National Golf Club.

Paige Spiranac delivers for the game of golf from Augusta National

The Tuesday at Augusta was all it took. Paige had once again delivered. She had stuffed a loser into a locker, not let it rattle her one bit, and once again served a vital role in growing the game.

The internet noticed and saluted her service to the game of golf after she didn’t just go through the motions, but was boots on the ground from Augusta National.

What a start to Masters week for Paige Spiranac. She could have posted the green jacket and kept it moving. She didn’t do that.

She's on the course, she's on top of her game, and entertaining the people before the practice rounds come to an end and the real tournament gets going.

Buckle up, the shots don't count until Thursday.